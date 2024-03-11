Prices of essential food items up ahead of Ramazan

PESHAWAR: A steep increase in price of grocery items and others was witnessed ahead of the holy month of Razaman.

According to a weekly market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday, prices of vegetables, cooking oil, ghee, sugar, fruits, dates, tea and beverage and other Ramazan special items sharply increased.

Wholesalers and retailers have sharpened knives and charged consumers self-impose rates of the commodities. Buyers complained: “Is any authorities to check the rising price-hike”?

A one kg live chicken is being sold at Rs415, however farm eggs available at Rs300/dozen, the survey said.

Similarly, cow meat within bone was sold at Rs800-900 per kg and without bone at Rs1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kg.

As the holy month of Ramazan is approaching fast, buyers complain shopkeepers and wholesalers have charged artificial rates, as authorities concerned were reluctant to take any action against profiteers and hoarders and provide them relief in this sacred month.

Vegetable prices have touched a new peak in the local market. The survey noted ginger was available at Rs1000 per kilo from Rs900/kg in the previous week, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kg. Onion price remained high as available at Rs200 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs150 per kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs250-300, capsicum at Rs200-250/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/ kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small size white Channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was being sold at Rs150/kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Likewise, price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs2900 against the price of Rs2800 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,500 against the price of Rs 13,000 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits prices, are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey the prices of apples reached Rs400/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 200/dozen, guava Rs200/kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024