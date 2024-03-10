AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2024 01:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LISBON: Voters in Portugal went to the polls Sunday in an early election that could see the country join a shift to the right across Europe after eight years of Socialist rule.

Final opinion polls published Friday show the centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) narrowly ahead of the Socialist Party (PS) but short of an outright majority in parliament, which could make the far-right party Chega a kingmaker for forming a governing coalition.

But analysts warned the results of the election, Portugal’s second in two years, remained wide open given the large number of undecided voters.

Voting stations in the nation of around 10 million people opened at 8:00 am (0800 GMT) with exit poll projections expected at 8:00 pm.

The AD leader, 51-year-old lawyer Luis Montenegro, has campaigned on promises to boost economic growth by cutting taxes, and to improve the country’s public services.

“We really must turn the page,” he told a packed final rally at Lisbon’s bullring on Friday night.

Montenegro has ruled out any post-election agreement with Chega, but other top AD officials have been more ambiguous. Analysts say a deal with the anti-establishment party may prove the only way for the AD to govern.

Chega’s leader Andre Ventura, a former trainee priest who went on to become a tough-talking television football commentator, has said his party is “as legitimate as the others”.

Chega, which means “Enough”, calls for tougher measures to fight corruption, stricter controls over immigration and chemical castration for some sex offenders.

Just five years old, Chega picked up its first seat in Portugal’s 230-seat parliament in 2019, becoming the first far-right party to win representation in the assembly since a military coup in 1974 toppled a decades-long right-wing dictatorship.

It increased its seats to 12 seats in 2022 and polls suggest it could more than double that number this time.

That would mirror gains by far-right parties across Europe, where they already govern – often in coalition – in countries such as Italy, Hungary and Slovakia, or are steadily gaining, as in France and Germany.

‘Change direction’

The election was called after Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa, 62, unexpectedly resigned in November following an influence-peddling probe that involved a search of his official residence and the arrest of his chief of staff.

Campaigning wraps up for tight Portugal snap election

Though Costa himself was not accused of any crime, he decided not to run again.

On his watch unemployment has dropped, the economy expanded by 2.3 percent last year – one of the fastest rates in the eurozone – and public finances have improved.

But surveys indicate many voters feel Costa’s government squandered the outright majority it won in 2022 by failing to improve unreliable public health services and education or address a housing crisis that has sparked large street protests in what remains one of Western Europe’s poorest countries.

“We need to change the direction of the country because it can’t continue in this state,” Antonio Ferreira, a 47-year-old telecoms technician and volunteer firefighter, told AFP at an AD street rally Friday in Lisbon’s upscale Alvalade neighbourhood.

The Socialists’ new leader, 46-year-old former infrastructure minister Pedro Nuno Santos, has defended the government’s record even as he acknowledges it could have done better in some areas.

“The right thinks they’re going to win the election with their usual arrogance and lack of humility. It’s the Portuguese people who will decide,” he said at his final rally on Friday night.

Portugal Portugal election

Comments

200 characters

Portugal votes with centre-right poised to oust Socialists

Zardari elected President for second time

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

Woman dies in Ukraine's shelling of Russia's Kursk, governor says

Read more stories