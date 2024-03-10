AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-10

Zardari is champion of reconciliation: Azma Bokhari

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: The provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari has said that the alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz has been brought to light by Shandana Gulzar to run over the vehicle over the dead body of Zillay Shah and such baseless allegations will not be tolerated.

The new revolutionary Shandana Gulzar Azad who has developed a love of conversation has been introduced out of the way to give her relief. The vehicle to which it belonged came to the fore in the Services Hospital but Shandana Gulzar has made a very baseless and fabricated accusation against the Chief Minister Punjab, Azma Bokhari said while talking to media, here Saturday. She said that those making false propaganda will not be allowed to do so anymore. If anyone spoke anything about Chief Minister Punjab then they should give evidence otherwise we will not forgive, she added.

Azma denounced that they are political vultures who love to sell and collect dead bodies. It is not the viewpoint of PML-N to play politics over dead bodies. She stated that an application has been filed in FIA against Shandana Gulzar. Shandana Gulzar should not run now and should bring the audio of Maryam Nawaz as where is the audio now, Azma Bokhari queried. "Late PTI worker Zallay Shah was crushed down by his own party people. He used to sit in the tent the whole day waiting to meet with Imran Khan," she said.

Azma Bokhari said that you will have to come to the inquiry now and the woman card will no longer work. She (Shandana) should prove such allegations otherwise she will have to face the law.

She said that the presidential election is taking place in Pakistan. In some way or the other, if you have attended assembly then take care of its decorum. Neither we will allow to take political revenge nor woman card will be allowed to be used she said. When the law asks and demands proof; then they come out with the banner of political revenge she argued.

Azma Bokhari highlighted that it is part of our manifesto that defamation laws should be made strict. The onus of murder allegation of Zillay Shah is put on you. Yasmeen Rashid tried to cover up the murder incident. If someone talks about it then cancer card comes to surface. Now there will be zero tolerance policy on behalf of PML-N, she said. Responding to a question, Azma Bokhari said that the charter of Democracy has been undertaken. We will not be used against each other.

She said Asif Ali Zardari is a champion of reconciliation and makes better decisions in good and bad situations. Nawaz Sharif's popularity is not dependent on pictures as without him PML-N stands nowhere."

Azma Bokhari said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman's votes have been stolen from KPK as we stand with him. Ali Amin Gandapur has been nominated. What do they want to convey by making the wanted person of 9th May the Chief Minister of KPK?

Azma Bokhari maintained that when Nawaz Sharif launched Health Card in 2015 than it was copied in Punjab. PTI had made the green, red Health Card but still health facilities will be provided to the public, concluded Azma Bokhari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asif Ali Zardari Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Zardari is champion of reconciliation: Azma Bokhari

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

Rupee cover of Rs9.99bn sought for utilising foreign aid

Will new finance minister help arrest FBR’s revenue collection slide?

Opposition leader in NA: SIC submits Omar Ayub’s name

Business premises established in FATA: SC explains how immunity from taxation under ITO can be claimed

Bilateral cooperation: CCP starts negotiations with FAS

Read more stories