AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-10

Gold higher as US jobs data boosts bets of early rate cut

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

BENGALURU: Gold prices surged to another record high on Friday as data showing a rise in the US unemployment rate boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates soon.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,170.55 per ounce by 2:07 p.m. ET (1907 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.9% higher to $2,185.50. Bullion was set to post its biggest weekly percentage increase since mid-October.

Gold reached an all-time high of $2,185.19 after a report showed a rise in the US unemployment rate and a moderation in wage gains despite job growth acceleration in February.

“We still believe the same underlying premise remains, which

is the combination of the expectation that the Fed is still going to cut rates later this year and dollar weakness,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The dollar index was 0.1% lower, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury fell to a more than one-month low.

Traders boosted bets the Fed could start cutting interest rates in May to around 30% after the jobs report, although June remained the mostly likely scenario at 73%.

Gold began its record run on Tuesday when it surpassed its December peak, primarily aided by growing indications of cooling price pressures and its traditional safe-haven appeal.

Low interest rates are supportive for gold prices as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion. “This (jobs) report will be seen as one that keeps the Fed on course for June.

Gold prices will continue to trend higher overall, though a short consolidation may be necessary,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

Meanwhile, London’s gold price benchmark hit another record high of $2171.30 per troy ounce at an afternoon auction on Friday, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said. Spot silver eased 0.3% to $24.25, while platinum was down 0.9% to $910.10 per ounce, and palladium lost 1.8% to $1,015.50. All the three metals were set for weekly gains.

gold rate spotGold

Comments

200 characters

Gold higher as US jobs data boosts bets of early rate cut

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

Rupee cover of Rs9.99bn sought for utilising foreign aid

Will new finance minister help arrest FBR’s revenue collection slide?

Opposition leader in NA: SIC submits Omar Ayub’s name

Business premises established in FATA: SC explains how immunity from taxation under ITO can be claimed

Bilateral cooperation: CCP starts negotiations with FAS

Read more stories