AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-09

SMEDA, TDAP ink deal for advancing sports industries thru EDF

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) have inked an agreement today (Friday) aimed at advancing the sports industries in Pakistan through the Export Development Fund (EDF).

The signing ceremony, held in Lahore, saw the participation of key figures including Arshad Latif Butt (Chairman, Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association-Sialkot), Raja Hassanien Javed (General Manager Outreach Division-SMEDA), Syed Abbas Mehdi (Executive Director-EDF), Muhammad Khalid Rasool (Director General, Punjab-II, TDAP), and Muhammad Sarwar Hanif (Project Director-SIDC), alongside numerous representatives from the local industry.

Under this agreement, TDAP has earmarked Rs93.586 million for the up-gradation of the Sialkot Industrial Development Corporation (SIDC). The allocated funds will be utilized to establish a modern manufacturing facility for Tennis Balls and Squash Balls.

SIDC, Sialkot, a Common Facility Centre established by SMEDA under the Ministry of Industries & Production, Government of Pakistan, has been instrumental in supporting the local industry by facilitating the manufacturing of various types of balls including Thermo ball, basketball, volleyball, and handball. The success story of SIDC reflects in the significant increase of approximately US$64 million in exports from Pakistan, coupled with a reduction of around US$25 million in bladder imports.

The up-gradation of SIDC, funded by EDF, is set to further enhance capacity for bladder production, introduce solar energy systems, and establish manufacturing facilities for Tennis Balls and Squash Balls. With an existing production capacity of 11,000 bladders per day, the up-gradation will add an additional capacity of 5,000 bladders per day, meeting market demands, bolstering exports, and reducing bladder imports. Additionally, the installation of a 230 KW solar energy system will mitigate energy challenges, ensuring smooth service provision at competitive rates to the local industry.

The introduction of state-of-the-art production setups for Tennis Balls and Squash Balls, each with a capacity of 300 units per day, will elevate the international standards of production and enhance the export performance of the local industry.

The up-gradation of SIDC is projected to yield an estimated export value addition of Rs10 billion in the coming years, while facilitating approximately 30 additional SME exporters and generating new employment opportunities. Furthermore, the implementation of solar energy systems will lead to substantial energy cost savings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

industries Smeda EDF TDAP sports industries

Comments

200 characters

SMEDA, TDAP ink deal for advancing sports industries thru EDF

PM vows structural reforms

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Former SC judge accused of harming judiciary’s reputation

Read more stories