Sehar and iftar points: PFA announces to formulate special operation teams

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday announced to formulate special operation teams to further improve the monitoring at sehar and iftar points to ensure provision of quality food to faithful.

These food safety teams will work in three shifts to monitor food delivery, preparation and sale ensuring a round the clock vigil on the food chains. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed disclosed this at a press conference at the PFA headquarters. He said surprise checking will be done to continuously monitoring the food prepared at sehar and iftar points.

The most commonly used items in Ramadan are spices, besan, flour, curd, fruit chart, dry fruits and sugar units will be checked on daily basis. Samosas, rolls, pakoras, frozen products, sauces, ketchup, mayonnaise, beverages, restaurants, fast food points and dhabas will also be checked regularly.

The PFA nutrition team is also issuing a special diet chart to make faithful aware of being healthy while fasting. A special food chart will also be issued for people suffering from diseases like diabetes, blood pressure etc., he added.

He said the food safety officers will be present in Ramadan bazaars to supply quality items across the province. Sampling of products of all beverage manufacturing companies will also be done.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Food Bilal Yaseen visited the Nagheiban Ration packaging godown. He said the quality of the food items in the ration bags is being monitored. Till now 433 samples of flour, ghee, sugar, rice and pulses have been taken by the Punjab Food Authority, he added. Only 417 passed samples have been included in Baghban Ramadan package. Ration distribution system which started from March 02, 2024, will be completed by March 10, Bilal.

Punjab Food Authority PFA Sehar and iftar points

