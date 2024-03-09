Dr. Zeelaf Munir: Managing Director & CEO, English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM)

On this International Women's Day, we stand in awe of the extraordinary accomplishments of women and recognize the pivotal role they play in shaping a fairer and better world. Yet, amidst our celebration, we acknowledge that the journey towards true gender equity is far from over.

At EBM, we champion the empowerment of women as a crucial stride towards achieving a more equitable society. We are committed to enabling women with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to flourish and realize their boundless potential, giving them a seat at the table. We firmly believe that embracing equity is fundamental to nourishing a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect, where everyone is empowered to thrive and enact positive change.

At EBM, our pledge is reflected in the family friendly policies and practices at our workplace that help create the necessary equitable culture for all team members. This commitment extends beyond our own team to the communities we serve through on-ground initiatives for education, training, and financial empowerment.

Empowered women are the architects of progress and the vanguards of change within their communities. They are the driving force behind economic prosperity, champions for societal advancement, and beacons of inspiration for future generations.

This International Women's Day, we at EBM reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and forging a world where gender equity is not just a vision but a living reality. Together, let's champion the language of progress, resilience, and equity for generations to come.

Happy International Women’s Day!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024