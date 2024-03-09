AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Dr. Zeelaf Munir: Managing Director & CEO, English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM)

Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

On this International Women's Day, we stand in awe of the extraordinary accomplishments of women and recognize the pivotal role they play in shaping a fairer and better world. Yet, amidst our celebration, we acknowledge that the journey towards true gender equity is far from over.

At EBM, we champion the empowerment of women as a crucial stride towards achieving a more equitable society. We are committed to enabling women with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to flourish and realize their boundless potential, giving them a seat at the table. We firmly believe that embracing equity is fundamental to nourishing a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect, where everyone is empowered to thrive and enact positive change.

At EBM, our pledge is reflected in the family friendly policies and practices at our workplace that help create the necessary equitable culture for all team members. This commitment extends beyond our own team to the communities we serve through on-ground initiatives for education, training, and financial empowerment.

Empowered women are the architects of progress and the vanguards of change within their communities. They are the driving force behind economic prosperity, champions for societal advancement, and beacons of inspiration for future generations.

This International Women's Day, we at EBM reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and forging a world where gender equity is not just a vision but a living reality. Together, let's champion the language of progress, resilience, and equity for generations to come.

Happy International Women’s Day!

