Mar 08, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-03-08

Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Flagship references: Perpetual arrest warrants for Hassan Nawaz, brother suspended till 14th

Fazal Sher Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, suspended the perpetual arrest warrants of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif issued in Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Flagship references till March 14.

Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, while announcing its reserved verdict on Hassan and Hussain Nawaz’s plea seeking suspension of their arrest warrant, approved the application and suspended the warrants.

Qazi Misbahul Hasan and Rana Irfan advocate, Hassan and Hussain lawyers and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sohail Arif appeared before the court. The defence counsel told the court that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz would appear before the court on March 12, and all other accused had been released by the court in the reference. The counsel also pleaded for the permanent suspension of arrest warrants against both the accused. NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif stated that the arrest warrants had been suspended, but the accused must surrender before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

