US CG inaugurates scholarship programme

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: United States Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins inaugurated the English Access Scholarship Programme for 150 students from Dera Ghazi Khan in partnership with Ghazi University.

According to a spokesperson of the US Consulate General Lahore on Thursday, this program provides English language skills to economically disadvantaged students, primarily between the ages of 13 to 20. The access programme also provides leadership skills and other training to improve participants’ job prospects.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of US government-sponsored English language programmes in Pakistan with more than 27,000 graduates successfully completing the course from across Pakistan. “English language skills open doors of opportunity, both in careers and personal lives,” noted Consul General Hawkins.

The US Mission in Pakistan sponsors English language programmes in three cities across Punjab, including Faisalabad, Multan, and DG Khan. Consul General Hawkins said, “We all know that Punjab has immense economic potential. Empowering Punjab’s youth will not only help the local population but also will have a positive impact on the Pakistani economy. Today our Access alumni work in every profession you can think of – government, business, science, the arts, and many others.”

In South Punjab, Consul General Hawkins also met with students at Islamia University Bahawalpur who have received US-funded scholarships to complete their studies. The United States has a longstanding partnership with Islamia University Bahawalpur, having funded the construction of the faculty of education building approximately a decade ago and funding the studies today of students who were affected by the devastating 2022 floods. During her visit, the Consul General also toured the famous Derawar Fort.

