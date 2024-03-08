PTCL Group distributes smartphones under ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ programme

KARACHI: In celebration of International Women’s Day, Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group, joined hands with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) to empower 100 women entrepreneurs in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This initiative is part of the “Ba-Ikhtiar” program, a year-long endeavour to bridge the digital divide and equip women with the essential tools and financial knowledge necessary for building sustainable businesses. Under “Ba-Ikhtiar”, PTCL Group distributed smartphones with pre-loaded SIM cards, provided one-year free data packages and facilitated the setup of UPaisa mobile wallets in collaboration with U Microfinance Bank (UBank). In the second phase, the Group will facilitate digital marketing and financial trainings to empower participants to unlock new opportunities online.

