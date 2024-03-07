AIRLINK 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.26%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.98%)
DGKC 70.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.73%)
FCCL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.01%)
HUBC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.19%)
OGDC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.6%)
PAEL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (6%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
PPL 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.01%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
SNGP 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.48%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.07%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TRG 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 6,725 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 22,852 Increased By 34 (0.15%)
KSE100 65,393 Decreased By -263.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 22,056 Decreased By -170.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends sharply lower as yen gains on bets on BOJ’s policy tweak

Reuters Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 01:05pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped from a record high to end sharply lower on Thursday amid sell-off of chip-related stocks as the yen gained amid growing expectations for the Bank of Japan’s policy tweak.

The Nikkei ended 1.23% lower - its sharpest daily drop since Jan. 26 - at 39,598.71, after hitting a record high of 40,472.11 tracking overnight Wall Street gains.

The broader Topix also reversed course to fall 0.44% to 2,718,54.

“Investors renewed their expectations that the BOJ would end its negative rate policy as early as this month,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory. Momentum is building for the BOJ to consider ending negative interest rates as soon as this month, with upcoming annual wage negotiations likely to yield bumper pay hikes for the second year in a row.

“Some bullish investors wanted to hold stocks as long as they can but gains earlier in the session prompted them to lock in profits. The cue for the sell-off could have been remarks from a BOJ policy maker,” Suzuki said.

Japan’s Nikkei extends decline as tech tracks Wall Street slump

BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa said the economy was making steady progress towards achieving the central bank’s 2% inflation target.

Her comments followed Japan’s Jiji Press’ report on Wednesday that some BOJ board members were likely to say that lifting negative interest rates is reasonable at a policy meeting this month.

The speculation sent the yen to scale a one-month high against the dollar.

The two-year Japanese government bond yield rose to as high as 0.195%, a level not seen since April 2011.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 3.89% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 4.48%.

Financial shares rose, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rising 0.53% and 1.65%, respectively.

Nikkei share Nikkei index Tokyo’s Nikkei index Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends sharply lower as yen gains on bets on BOJ’s policy tweak

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Read more stories