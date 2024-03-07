Army unveils new tank ‘HAIDER’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army unveiled its new Tank HAIDER, which has been indigenously manufactured through collaboration with NORINCO China and various industries of Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), on Wednesday, as chief guest at the rollout ceremony of the HAIDER tank (pilot project).

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China, key officials of Chinese state company NORINCO, high officials of the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army, and various military and civilian officials of HIT.

HAIDER embodies cutting-edge technology and impressive capability in the domain of tank warfare having remarkable firepower, protection and manoeuvre characteristics. Crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies, HAIDER stands as a testament to the Pakistani defence industry’s relentless pursuit of excellence in defence innovation.

The COAS was briefed in detail about the technical capabilities of the HAIDER tank and the progress being made in achieving indigenization in arms and armament. The COAS also visited other manufacturing facilities within the Heavy Industrial Complex and appreciated the commitment of the officers and workforce in the successful achievement of another technological milestone. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by the HIT chairman.

