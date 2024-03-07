Iran seizes US cargo on oil tanker over sanctions: judiciary

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have confiscated the American cargo of an oil tanker seized last year after US-led sanctions prevented the entry of medication into the Islamic republic, the judiciary said Wednesday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet was seized in April 2023 while sailing in the Gulf of Oman, a key route for the oil industry. The vessel, chartered by Chevron Corp, had picked up oil from Kuwait and was bound for Texas before it was seized, an Advantage Tankers spokes-person said at the time.

The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online website on Wednesday said a Tehran court “ordered the seizure of the American oil cargo on Advantage Sweet”, with the cargo’s value said to be worth more than $50 million.