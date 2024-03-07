Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

KARACHI: Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Private) Limited (TCB-1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), subsidiaries of Shanghai Electric, have reiterated their commitment towards development, welfare of its workers in Thar Block-1 and the environment.

The two companies, who are jointly working on the 1320MW Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project — a mega China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) — were once again in the limelight at the 16th Annual CSR Summit and Awards hosted by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in Islamabad at a local hotel. Both TCB-1 and SSRL received a total of four awards at the event in categories that included CSR Initiatives; Livelihood and Waste Management / Recycling.

Meng Donghai, Chairman of TCB-1 and SSRL, remarked that he was pleased over the fact that the two companies were awarded for their CSR projects, welfare and environment-related steps.

“We are delighted for this acknowledgement and would continue to play our role in key fields like CSR, livelihood, waste management as well as other areas related to community welfare and development,” commented Donghai.

Donhgai pointed out that the Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project has provided more than 20,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$150 million and CSR expenditure of over US$1.5 million.

Together, TCB-1 and SSRL are working on a coal-electricity integration project in Block-1 of Thar Coalfield, which is a CPEC priority implementation project. It includes construction and operation of an open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station. SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8 Mtpa Open-pit Coal Mine project.

