AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-07

Soybeans, corn flat ahead of USDA report

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean and corn futures were flat on Wednesday, hovering near three-year lows ahead of a key USDA report as South American harvest pressure continues to drag the market.

Wheat slipped after ending lower in the previous session. Traders are awaiting the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report on Friday to assess the latest estimates on corn and soy production in South America.

“Limited changes are expected for the U.S balance sheets with a focus on updates to South American production,” Bergman Grains Research said in a note.

Soybeans USDA US Department of Agriculture

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans, corn flat ahead of USDA report

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

ZAB reference: Bilawal heaps praise on SC

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Read more stories