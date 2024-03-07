Team from Pakistan wins laurels at Model UN competition in Greece

KARACHI: A team of students from the Bay View Academy Karachi competed at the Platon School Model United Nations (PSMUN) 2024 in Athens, Greece from the 1st to 3rd March 2024. They were led by Manizeh Zainli, Tahira Abdul Rehman and Umer Sharfuddin, their communications trainer.

The Platon School, established in Athens in 1969, is one of the best I.B., IGCSE and Greek standard schools in Greece. It has been hosting its signature Model UN competition for the past 12 years. This year’s competition hosted over 750 students from all across the world, including teams from Belgium, the GCC, South Africa, and USA.

After three days of intense debate, the Bay View Academy team won 2 awards in 9 debate committees, becoming the only team from Pakistan to win this year.

During their stay in Athens, the team called on Pakistan’s ambassador to Greece, Aamar Aftab Qureshi, at the ambassador’s residence. Ambassador Qureshi is a seasoned diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994.

With assignments abroad in Kabul, Stockholm and Geneva, he also served as Consul General in Manchester, UK and became Pakistan’s ambassador to Greece last year.

Students had a very engaging session with Ambassador Qureshi on the role of diplomacy in projecting Pakistan’s image, bilateral ties between our two countries and role students can play in the future of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024