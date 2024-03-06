Punjab hospitals: 5,000 children treated for pneumonia

LAHORE: As many as 5000 children have been treated for pneumonia in the Pediatric emergency rooms of Mayo Hospital, Lahore and Children’s Hospital, Multan, in the last two months.

The doctors in these Emergency Rooms (ERs) have saved the lives of 99% of all the children reported to these two hospitals with pneumonia in the said period. These ERs are supported by ChildLife Foundation in partnership with the government to improve the emergency services and provide children quality emergency care, 24/7 and free of cost in the ERs, achieving remarkable results in the fight against this ailment.

The Pediatric Emergency Rooms of the said hospitals are managed with standardized medical protocols for common childhood diseases like pneumonia and ensure early disease identification, timely management with oxygen, bubble CPAP (a non-invasive device for lung inflation), and antibiotics to significantly enhance the chances of saving more children, sources said.

It may be noted that Pediatric Pneumonia is a severe respiratory disease affecting the lungs and it has been exacerbated by poor air quality in cities like Lahore and Multan. The lungs, normally filled with air, become clogged with pus and fluid in pneumonia patients, leading to breathing difficulties and a lack of oxygen. The International Federation of Emergency Medicine (IFEM) reports 50% child mortality can be reduced by improving and optimizing emergency rooms in lower-middle-income countries like Pakistan.

Moreover, Dean Institute of Public Health (IPH) Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has urged upon the patients suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, stomach and liver diseases to avoid fried foods, pakoras, samosas, spicy dishes, cold drinks in the month of Ramazan and also be careful in the consumption of meat because excessive use/over eating of the above-mentioned food items can lead to an increase in cholesterol, uric acid, blood pressure, and diabetes.

According to her, the IPH considers that promoting public health and raising awareness among people is its responsibility so that the people can protect their health with reference to the holy month of Ramazan. The people should very particular about food and drink because not only the timings of eating and drinking change in this month, but also the food and drink items and their quantity also change compared to the rest of the eleven months of the year.

Dr Zarfashan said that overeating of fried foods, pakoras, samosas, drinks and meat have harmful effects on health and advised the patients suffering from liver diseases to observe fasting after consulting their physician so that they do not face any health problems. The month of Ramazan provides the opportunity to earn more good deeds and rewards and teaches us take patience, therefore, we should also show patience in eating and drinking to keep them healthy and at the end of the month joy and happiness of Eid can be doubled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024