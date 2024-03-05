ICC issues warrants over Russian strikes on Ukraine

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court said Tuesday it has issued arrest warrants for two senior Russian officers over the Ukraine war, including strikes targeting Ukrainian power infrastructure.

It named the two as Sergei Ivanovich Kobylash and Viktor Nikolayevich Sokolov, an army lieutenant general and a navy admiral, and said the suspected crimes were committed between October 2022 and March 2023.

The two men “are each allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian” targets and are also accused of the “crime against humanity of inhumane acts”, the court said.

The court said there are reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects were responsibile for missile strikes against Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023.

Over this time, there was an alleged campaign of strikes against electric power plants and sub-stations, which were carried out by the Russian armed forces in multiple locations in Ukraine, the court said.