Stella McCartney serves ‘gentle reminder’ on fashion’s environmental harm at Paris show

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 02:11pm
British model Lila Grace Moss (L) and models presenting a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 4, 2024. Photo: AFP
British model Lila Grace Moss (L) and models presenting a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

PARIS: Stella McCartney drew her audience to a giant greenhouse in a Paris park for her winter runway presentation, where she showed a collection made from recycled wool, nylon, cotton and polyester under bright sunlight.

Images of melting icebergs flashed on screens as Olivia Colman’s voice rang out on the soundtrack, meant to represent Mother Earth, asking “what will be left of me, after you?”

‘Most harmful industry on planet’: Designer Stella McCartney advocates sustainability at COP28

Models strode onto the runway parading loosely-tailored suits with prominent shoulders and low cut trousers, silky dresses cut asymmetrically, leather-like trench coats made from apple-based material and hulking, cape-like coats made with patchworks of wool.

After the show, McCartney paused for photos with a stream of guests, including father Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, model Paris Jackson and actress Charlotte Rampling, before huddling with journalists.

Questions focused on the environment, and McCartney said she preferred positivity to anger when it came to messaging.

Paris Fashion Week highlights: teddies, kids and a phone ban

“It is one of the most harmful industries on the planet and we’re acting like it isn’t,” she said of the fashion industry, noting the idea was to relay a “polite reminder” and offer some solutions.

LVMH group managing director Antonio Belloni described McCartney’s role in the luxury group as a sort of “muse” for the group on environmental topics, citing her long experience.

McCartney founded her label in 2001 with a pledge not to use leather or fur, and joined LVMH in 2019.

Paris fashion week runs until March 5, with big name labels Chanel and Louis Vuitton showing on the last day.

climate change LVMH Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Sustainable Fashion Stella McCartney

