AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 69.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
FCCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
FFBL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HBL 115.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.57%)
HUBC 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.66%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.6%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.72%)
OGDC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.66%)
PAEL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.28%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.54%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.23%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.31%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.78%)
SEARL 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-3.62%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.92%)
SSGC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.82%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.39%)
UNITY 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.07%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,750 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.59%)
BR30 22,769 Decreased By -308.5 (-1.34%)
KSE100 65,542 Decreased By -410 (-0.62%)
KSE30 22,241 Decreased By -175.9 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Emmanuel Macron heads to Prague for talks on arms for Ukraine

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2024 12:55pm

PRAGUE: French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague on Tuesday to clarify his country’s standpoint on a Czech plan to buy weapons outside Europe for war-ravaged Ukraine.

Macron is due to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and address a nuclear forum during his one-day visit.

At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said the Czech Republic – an EU and NATO member of 10.8 million people – was able to collect a substantial amount of weaponry for Ukraine outside the continent.

He said that working with Canada and Denmark, the Czechs had “identified” 500,000 rounds of 155-millimetre ammunition and 300,000 122-millimetre shells “which we would be able to deliver within weeks” given the needed funds.

The Financial Times said Prague was looking to amass $1.5 billion to pay for the munitions for Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for two years.

Fiala said at an international conference in Paris last week that around 15 nations were ready to join the initiative, including France.

Macron said his country would take part in the initiative but did not disclose any details as to how much it would contribute.

The Netherlands, for instance, has already pledged to donate 100 million euros ($108.5 million).

‘Precisions’

Prague now expects the French leader to come up with a specific pledge during Tuesday’s talks.

A French adviser said the Prague visit would be an opportunity to “discuss this initiative” and come up with “precisions”.

This would be a bit of a breakthrough as Paris has so far tended to funnel defence spending into its domestic industry and favoured weapon production on European soil for EU money.

France’s Macron to name new PM as he launches political reset

Macron also stirred controversy last week when he suggested the West might send soldiers to Ukraine, an idea largely rejected by France’s allies.

The French government later said the suggestion did not concern combat troops.

Later on Tuesday, Macron is due to address a nuclear forum in the Czech capital, attended by several French energy companies.

These include the power giant EDF, nuclear fuel distributor Orano and nuclear reactor producer Framatome.

EDF is one of two bidders in a multi-billion Czech tender to build up to four new units at its two nuclear power stations, alongside South Korea’s KHNP.

Macron’s visit to Prague follows an invitation from Pavel during the Czech president’s visit to Paris last December.

The visit was tarnished by a deadly shooting in Prague, in which a student killed 14 people and then himself at Charles University.

Macron, who was quick to offer condolences to his guest Pavel, will lay flowers at the site on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Macron

Comments

200 characters

Emmanuel Macron heads to Prague for talks on arms for Ukraine

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

Oil extends fall as China’s economic reforms underwhelm investors

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

Integrating renewable energy into operations: Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories