Church of England urged to give more than $1bn to pay for slavery ties

LONDON: The Church of England on Monday pledged to boost efforts to compensate for historical ties to slavery after a new report called for funding to be increased tenfold to $1.27 billion.

In January 2023, the funding body of the mother church of global Anglicanism pledged to support communities affected by slavery with a £100 million ($127 million) investment over nine years.

That followed an admission by the Church Commissioners that it was originally funded with investments in an 18th-century company involved in the African slave trade.

On Monday, experts advising the church on the initiative concluded that the financial commitment was “insufficient” for achieving “true justice, reparation and healing”.