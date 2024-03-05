National Immigration & Welfare Policy in final stages: Dr Arshad

KARACHI: The Federal Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Dr. Arshad Mahmood on Monday said that they were about to finalize their first National Immigration and Welfare Policy. He said that the policy had many promising offers for the youth and about their proper selection, training and welfare benefits.

While addressing the Inauguration ceremony of 2nd Korean Computer Based Testing (CBT) Laboratory here, the Secretary Dr. Arshad Mahmood said that approximately 10 million people were living abroad and they send $31 billion remittances. He said that the Ministry was trying to restructure itself.

Vice President of Human Resource Development (HRD) Service of Korea Kim Sung Jae and Consul General of Republic of Korea to Karachi Yi Sungho were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood said that Korea pick up right kind of people and the emerging youth and train them. He lauded the pragmatism of South Korean government and their system. The Secretary said that the Korean model put the youth on a decent work profile. He said, We would love to replicate this model for so many other countries.

Mahmood said that the youth were the best ambassadors of Pakistan to South Korea and they would be new entrepreneur in Pakistan upon return.

He said that the youth when leave the country they remain under the protected signature and receive facilities under 'Welfare Portal'. He said that around 13000 people had gone to South Korea, which was part of G20 economies and in many ways lead in semi-conductors and knowledge based economy.

He said an EU delegation was coming tomorrow to us and they had shown their interest in hiring Pakistani youth for EU countries.

Consul General of Republic of Korea to Karachi Yi Sungho said that the economic relationship between Pakistan and Korea had continued to develop. He said that people-to-people exchange allowed both the countries to achieve mutual benefit in the current conditions. He said that Korea needed manpower for sustainable development. He further said that more young people from Sindh and Balochistan would have the opportunity to work in Korea in the future.

Vice President of Human Resource Development (HRD) Service of Korea Kim Sung Jae also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024