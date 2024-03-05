AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
Bhutto’s murder trial ‘History cannot be reversed; it can still be corrected’: Sherry

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday responded to the conclusion of proceedings related to the judicial murder of PPP founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and said that her party was eagerly anticipating a correction of history.

“History cannot be reversed; it can still be corrected. The mishandling of procedures, visible bias among judges, and subsequent judicial changes have cast a shadow over Bhutto’s murder trial, suggesting that a conspiracy was hatched against the founder of the PPP.

In our pursuit of justice, we hope for a decision from the court that serves as a powerful testament to the strength and fairness of our justice system. History cannot be reversed, but it can be corrected,” she said while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

She said that Bhutto’s murder trial stood out in the annals of Pakistan’s history due to its unique combination of procedural irregularities, bias, and miscarriage of justice.

“A just decision would signify a turning point, acknowledging and rectifying past miscarriages of justice linked to Bhutto’s murder, which has significantly impacted the course of Pakistan’s political history,” she said.

“As we look ahead to the presidential elections, with provinces poised to actively contribute to governance, a unique opportunity presents itself to liberate Pakistan from past challenges and cultivate a political landscape characterized by maturity and inclusivity,” she said.

