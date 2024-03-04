Turkiye annual inflation to be high in H1, Simsek says

ISTANBUL: Turkiye annual inflation will remain high in the coming months due to base effects and the delayed impact of monetary policy but will fall in the next 12 months, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told local broadcaster BloombergHT on Monday.

Turkiye GDP grew 4.5% in 2023 on strong demand; slowdown coming

He said the government’s economic programme was working better than forecast in some areas, with the first quarter trend showing net exports will impact growth positively and with the current account deficit to decline to $30-35 billion around February-March.