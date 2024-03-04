AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
FCCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
HUBC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.32%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.42%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.99%)
SEARL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 67.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.84%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.11%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 6,776 Increased By 59.1 (0.88%)
BR30 22,921 Increased By 403.6 (1.79%)
KSE100 65,767 Increased By 441 (0.68%)
KSE30 22,339 Increased By 193.1 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkiye annual inflation to be high in H1, Simsek says

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 12:45pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye annual inflation will remain high in the coming months due to base effects and the delayed impact of monetary policy but will fall in the next 12 months, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told local broadcaster BloombergHT on Monday.

Turkiye GDP grew 4.5% in 2023 on strong demand; slowdown coming

He said the government’s economic programme was working better than forecast in some areas, with the first quarter trend showing net exports will impact growth positively and with the current account deficit to decline to $30-35 billion around February-March.

Turkiye Turkiye economy Turkiye GDP Turkiye annual inflation Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye annual inflation to be high in H1, Simsek says

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as PM today

Our opposition will be constructive not destructive, PTI’s Gohar Khan says on NA floor

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bounces beyond $64,000 as records beckon

Oil edges up after OPEC+ extends output cuts through second quarter

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

Read more stories