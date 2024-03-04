Under-13 Skills Development Cricket Camp starts today

LAHORE: A total of 46 players are set to take part in the Under-13 Skills Development Camp, which begins on Monday (today) at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Center in Multan. The camp is set to run till 11th March.

The National Junior selection committee led by Sohail Tanvir has shortlisted players based on their performances in the recently concluded National Under-13 One-Day Tournament 2023-24. The players include 18 batters, 16 spinners, nine fast bowlers and three wicket-keepers.

The camp will focus on developing game awareness and skill development among the young players. Hafiz Sajjad Akbar will lead a 12-member support staff contingent. Former Test Cricketer, Aizaz Cheema will be the assistant coach while Saeed Bin Nasir will have the role of batting coach.

Former Pakistan women international Nahida Khan will perform the duty of assistant batting coach. Former Test fast bowler Shabbir Ahmed will serve as the fast bowling coach.

Head coach NCA, Shahid Anwar said, “This Under-13 skills development camp is a vital step towards safeguarding the future of the young talent in the country. The idea is to work on basic skill enhancement and educate the players on their game sense while at the same time teaching them to play fearless cricket.”

Players:

Batters – Aish Malik, Azan Ali, Azan Haider, Faisal Qurban, Hassan Ahmed, Hassan Hayat, Hassan Mudasir, Luqman Khan, Mohammad Abuzar Abid, Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Mubashir, Mohammad Mustafa, Mohammad Saad, Mohammad Sudais Alam, Mohsin Ali, Mursaleen Khan, Ubada Khan and Wassay Samar.

Fast bowlers – Anas Imdad, Hamdan Faisal, Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Hassan, Mohammad Moiz Khan, Mohammad Salman, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Raza and Umair Amir.

Spinners – Abdul Rehman, Ali Ahmad, Ali Sher, Amman Tasleem, Ayan Salman, Hammad Younas, Hashir Satti, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Aqil, Mohammad Sajid, Mohammad Taimoor, Mohammad Uzair Ahmad, Mubeen Khan, Raniya Rehan, Sanaullah and Ziaullah.

