AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-03-04

Under-13 Skills Development Cricket Camp starts today

Muhammad Saleem Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

LAHORE: A total of 46 players are set to take part in the Under-13 Skills Development Camp, which begins on Monday (today) at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Center in Multan. The camp is set to run till 11th March.

The National Junior selection committee led by Sohail Tanvir has shortlisted players based on their performances in the recently concluded National Under-13 One-Day Tournament 2023-24. The players include 18 batters, 16 spinners, nine fast bowlers and three wicket-keepers.

The camp will focus on developing game awareness and skill development among the young players. Hafiz Sajjad Akbar will lead a 12-member support staff contingent. Former Test Cricketer, Aizaz Cheema will be the assistant coach while Saeed Bin Nasir will have the role of batting coach.

Former Pakistan women international Nahida Khan will perform the duty of assistant batting coach. Former Test fast bowler Shabbir Ahmed will serve as the fast bowling coach.

Head coach NCA, Shahid Anwar said, “This Under-13 skills development camp is a vital step towards safeguarding the future of the young talent in the country. The idea is to work on basic skill enhancement and educate the players on their game sense while at the same time teaching them to play fearless cricket.”

Players:

Batters – Aish Malik, Azan Ali, Azan Haider, Faisal Qurban, Hassan Ahmed, Hassan Hayat, Hassan Mudasir, Luqman Khan, Mohammad Abuzar Abid, Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Mubashir, Mohammad Mustafa, Mohammad Saad, Mohammad Sudais Alam, Mohsin Ali, Mursaleen Khan, Ubada Khan and Wassay Samar.

Fast bowlers – Anas Imdad, Hamdan Faisal, Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Hassan, Mohammad Moiz Khan, Mohammad Salman, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Raza and Umair Amir.

Spinners – Abdul Rehman, Ali Ahmad, Ali Sher, Amman Tasleem, Ayan Salman, Hammad Younas, Hashir Satti, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Aqil, Mohammad Sajid, Mohammad Taimoor, Mohammad Uzair Ahmad, Mubeen Khan, Raniya Rehan, Sanaullah and Ziaullah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sohail Tanvir Inzamam ul Haq Skills Development Cricket Camp

Comments

200 characters

Under-13 Skills Development Cricket Camp starts today

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Xi congratulates Shehbaz

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shareholding of TAEPL: Extension granted in LoI validity period, alteration

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Gohar, Omar elected PTI Chairman, SG unopposed

Gaza truce talks in Cairo as heavy fighting rages

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to second quarter

Ship sunk by Houthi strike poses environmental risk: US military

Read more stories