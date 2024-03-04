Maryam responds to appeal of disabled youth

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took immediate action on the social media appeal of a 20-year-old disabled youth of Fort Abbas and fulfilled his wish.

On special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Chunnar reached Ahmed Raza’s house and presented him electronic wheelchair and gifts.

On the request of Ahmad Raza, Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif also talked to him on video call. The Chief Minister said, “Young people like Ahmad Raza are very special for us. Every special child of Punjab will be taken care of like my own children.”

Deputy Speaker Zaheer Chunnar told that Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured Ahmed Raza of a job on his request, and also gave him her contact number.

Meanwhile she said in her message that government will take comprehensive and effective measures to protect wild life in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Wildlife Day added, “The importance of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance cannot be underestimated. Realizing the importance of biodiversity, the Punjab government will take effective measures to bring environmental balance.

She said that conservation of all kinds of wildlife from wild sheep found in Salt Range to ‘talurs’ of Cholistan and to the dolphins is our top priority of her government.

Like entire Pakistan, Nature has blessed Punjab with beautiful wildlife, the protection and promotion of which is our responsibility.”

On World Wildlife Day, I pay tribute to the workers and organizations serving in this field.

Furthermore, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on being elected Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time. She said. ”I also congratulate people of Pakistan as they have got a Khadim.”

Madam Chief Minister expressed good wishes for the success of elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. She said, “A new era of service will begin in Pakistan under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Nation’s servant and Nawaz Sharif’s soldier Shehbaz Sharif’s election as Prime Minister will bring prosperity and development.”

The Chief Minister said,”Shahbaz Sharif’s speed, hard work, efficiency and honesty are world-renowned. His past is witness to his hard work, efficiency and merit.” She said, “The election of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a victory of true democracy.” She added. ”Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership is indispensable for solving economic, social and political problems of Pakistan.”

