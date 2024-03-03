CBD Punjab accelerates Walton railway crossing flyover

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has paced up development work of the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover and Walton Road Upgradation projects, following official inauguration of CBD Route 47.

These strategic infrastructure initiatives signify a concerted effort to enhance connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion in Lahore. Recent progress on these pivotal projects showcases significant advancements.

The MSC wall of Flyover Two has been completed up to the sub-grade level, while Flyover One's MSC wall stands at an impressive 70% completion rate. Furthermore, substantial headway has been made in abutments and transom work, setting the stage for the imminent placement of girders, a crucial milestone in the project timeline.

In a proactive move to ensure project alignment and timely execution, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, presided over a comprehensive project review meeting. The session, attended by Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, and senior officials from Nespak and NLC, provided a platform for detailed progress updates and strategic deliberations.

CEO Imran Amin reiterated the paramount importance of adhering to project timelines, emphasizing the transformative impact these infrastructure endeavors will have on Lahore's urban landscape and the daily commute of its residents.

The completion of conduit and sewer works up to Qainchi marks a significant milestone, underscoring the project's commitment to comprehensive infrastructure development. Additionally, the commencement of ADA Nullah remodeling further underscores CB Punjab's holistic approach to urban planning and development.

Scheduled for completion by the end of April 2024, the Walton Road Upgradation project is poised to redefine transportation infrastructure in Lahore, promising enhanced connectivity and improved quality of life for its residents.

