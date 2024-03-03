AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-03

Gold advances to 2-month peak

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

BENGALURU: Gold started March on a positive note, with prices rising to a two-month high on Friday after muted economic data hardened expectations of a US interest rate cut by June.

Spot gold rose 2.1% to $2,086.21 per ounce by 1:50 p.m. EST (1850 GMT), the highest since late December, and was on track for a second straight weekly rise. US gold futures settled about 2% higher at $2,095.7.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar index retreated after the data, making gold more attractive. Data showed US manufacturing slumped further in February and the University of Michigan’s surveys of consumers was also weak.

Another set of data on Thursday indicated that the annual increase in US inflation in January was the smallest in nearly three years, keeping a June rate cut from the Federal Reserve on the table.

Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, said gold is seeing some upside as the market is convinced that the Fed will ease its monetary policy by midyear, lowering the opportunity cost of bullion.

“In three-four months, prices will hit a record if we see poor economic data and the market is convinced that (the) Fed is ready to cut,” he said, adding that strong central bank buying is also supporting the market currently.

Lower interest rates tend to boost demand for non-yielding gold. “There’s been consistent buying today behind weaker-than-expected data and somewhat friendly Fed commentary. The NYCB news after the close yesterday helped to set the table,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals analyst.

Gold Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold advances to 2-month peak

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Requirements for life insurance products: SECP issues new directives to insurance cos, family Takaful operators

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Rural areas: One-quarter of population still below poverty line: WB

2023: corporate profits boom despite economic slowdown

Feb oil sales decline 8pc YoY

SC explains how a foreign arbitral award can be refused by local courts

Seizure of commercial consignment: Pakistan condemns India’s high- handedness

Read more stories