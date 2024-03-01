AIRLINK 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
DGKC 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HBL 116.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
HUBC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.43%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PPL 113.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PTC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
SEARL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.32%)
SNGP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
TRG 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
UNITY 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,690 Increased By 41.6 (0.62%)
BR30 22,550 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.09%)
KSE100 65,029 Increased By 450.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 22,075 Increased By 185.5 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia ready to hand over crash victims’ bodies to Ukraine, RIA says

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 10:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia is ready to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of the victims of a January military plane crash, the RIA news agency cited Russian human rights official Tatyana Moskalkova as saying on Friday.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of downing the Ilyushin Il-76 plane in Russia’s Belgorod region and killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian prisoners of war. It has not presented evidence.

Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied that it shot down the plane and has challenged Moscow’s account of who was on board and what happened.

Moskalkova said she was in touch with Ukrainian officials regarding the matter of the bodies.

Ukraine conflict in Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Belgorod region Tatyana Moskalkova

Comments

200 characters

Russia ready to hand over crash victims’ bodies to Ukraine, RIA says

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

NA session to elect speaker, deputy speaker commences

Expenditure: Higher mark-up payments putting significant pressure: Finance

Higher gas prices push up urea rates

Rs30.8bn ‘recovery’ from Hubco: PSO seeks PD’s intervention

Nepra receives KE’s Jan FCA request

PEC drafts 15-year ‘Make in Pakistan’ plan

MNAs to elect PM on Sunday

302 MNAs-elect, including Nawaz Sharif, sworn in

Nawaz, Shehbaz assail IK over letter to IMF

Read more stories