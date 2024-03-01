Sindh declares emergency amid heavy rain forecast for today

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday declared rain emergency in the province after a weather forecast of a heavy rainfall in the province.

Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting over the weather emergency and directed for high alert at all local bodies, administration and hospitals.

The meeting also declared half-day duty at all government and private institutions in Karachi on Friday (today) due to likely rain situation.

“The people are requested to avoid going unnecessarily of their homes,” Shah said. “Rainfall is expected in Karachi by 2 pm,” he said. “There are three to four spells of rainfall in the city on Friday,” he said.

“The rainwater is expected to enter in Sindh from Khuzdar mountain range,” Shah said.

He directed Commissioner Larkana to take all precautionary measures to tackle the situation. “We have to keep our preparations complete with regard to rainfall warning,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also directed the DIG Traffic to ensure better traffic arrangements in city.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui has announced a half-day in offices in Karachi on Friday amid the forecast of heavy rainfall in the port city.

He said the decision for the half-day was taken as “precaution”. He also requested citizens to avoid travelling unnecessarily to stave off any inconvenience.

“Though preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided in meeting presided by CM that tomorrow will be a half day for offices in Karachi division from 2 pm. Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” he tweeted.

Director General Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Salman Shah briefed the chief minister.

“Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi comes under water pressure in rainfall,” PDMA official said.