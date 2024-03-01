Unjustified levy of taxes: FTO monitoring complaints of taxpayers

HYDERABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, SI, has said that FTO is monitoring complaints of taxpayers against officers regarding unjustified levy of taxes. He said that 8150 taxpayers were provided relief in year 2023 and FTO on an average facilitated 1.4 million taxpayers.

He was addressing members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) here Thursday. He said that FTO was mandated to facilitate taxpayers and take notice of their harassment by tax officials. He said that FTO’s collective decisions had refunded Rs17.7bn to traders, exporters and importers which was considered to be a backbone for business. He said that regional level offices of FTO had been opened in the country and he believed that tax officers should deal with taxpayers respectfully and resolve contentious issues through better communication.

He said that he was indeed glad to note appreciation of Chief Commissioner (Inland Revenue) Federal Board of Revenue Hyderabad, Mohammad Farooq Azam Memon. He said that FTO was resolving matters under section 33 through unconventionally and without holding investigations.

Legal Adviser Almas Ali Jovindah informed that compliance had been ensured in FTO’s 94pc cases. He said that FTO is an institution of businessmen and it was addressing matters in 37 days instead of 60 days. He said that FTO’s cases were being complied with 96pc cases. He appreciated regional FTO’s working and businessmen must take advantage of it.

