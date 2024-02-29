AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global oil demand to grow by 1.9ln bpd in 2024, says Wood Mac

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 08:56pm

LONDON: Global oil demand will grow by 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, according to a prediction by energy research company Wood Mackenzie, a forecast close to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) estimate for 2024.

In remarks shared with delegates at a Wood Mac briefing on Wednesday during the Energy Institute conference in London, the firm’s vice president of oils research Alan Gelder predicted, like most other forecasters, that the bulk of that rise would come from China and India.

Forecasts for oil demand growth in 2024 differ dramatically.

Oil prices steady as US data keeps June rate cuts on the table

OPEC expects another year of relatively strong demand growth of 2.25 million bpd, while the International Energy Agency expects much slower growth of 1.22 million bpd.

Meanwhile, a wide-ranging Reuters survey showed most analysts expect global oil demand to grow by somewhere between 1 million and 1.5 million bpd in 2024.

oil exports oil price oil markets Global oil demand

Comments

200 characters

Global oil demand to grow by 1.9ln bpd in 2024, says Wood Mac

Restrictive monetary policy, limited fiscal space challenging Pakistan’s economy: Ministry of Finance

Newly elected MNAs take oath in 16th National Assembly maiden session

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.4%

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

India’s basmati rice exports to fall as Pakistan’s surge

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

In response to question on PTI letter, US urges Pakistan’s new govt to continue working with IMF

Rain emergency: CM announces half day for Karachi offices on Friday

China rolls over $2bn loan to Pakistan, says caretaker finance minister

Read more stories