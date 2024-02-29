AIRLINK 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.53%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.56%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.16%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
OGDC 125.01 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PPL 110.61 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.04%)
PRL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SEARL 52.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
SNGP 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.64%)
UNITY 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.01%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,636 Increased By 90.6 (1.38%)
BR30 22,539 Increased By 241.2 (1.08%)
KSE100 64,443 Increased By 739.5 (1.16%)
KSE30 21,818 Increased By 309.9 (1.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cameron Green century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test

AFP Published 29 Feb, 2024 11:40am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WELLINGTON: Cameron Green slammed only his second Test century Thursday to steer Australia to 279-9 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington.

The visitors were tottering on 89-4 after being put into bat at the Basin Reserve before Green dug in for a rescue mission with the help of Mitchell Marsh, who made 40.

The 24-year-old brought up three figures with his 16th four in the final over to end day one on 103 with Josh Hazlewood yet to score.

“Obviously it feels really good, mainly with where we were as a team,” Green said.

“It was a pretty tough wicket out there someone just needed to bat through so glad it was me. Was nice to stick it out there, and hopefully put a semi-competitive total on the board.”

Green, batting at number four, fought back after New Zealand seamer Matt Henry took the key wickets of Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Marsh to end with 4-43 on a green pitch.

Henry dismissed Smith for 31 before lunch, bowled Khawaja for 33 after the break then snagged Marsh and Nathan Lyon, for five.

Scott Kuggeleijn, restored to the side, also grabbed two wickets, removing out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne for one and Alex Carey for 10.

Black Caps rising star Will O’Rourke, who took nine wickets on his debut this month, bagged two more in the shape of Travis Head (1) and Mitchell Starc (9).

Green said the wicket would still offer plenty for the Australian quick bowlers on Friday.

“It’s pretty close, I reckon they are just on top,” he said.

“They have a quality batting line-up and we have to bowl well tomorrow.”

Marsh and Green offered the resistance with a 67-run partnership off 77 balls.

Injured New Zealand batsman Conway out of first Australia Test

But Marsh succumbed to Henry, caught behind by Tom Blundell, before Carey meekly slapped a Kuggeleijn delivery to Kane Williamson at cover.

With stumps beckoning, New Zealand attacked Australia’s tail with Starc, Pat Cummins and Lyon dismissed in the space of 57 runs.

After winning the toss, Tim Southee and New Zealand’s pace bowlers were frustrated by Smith and Khawaja as they put on 61 before Henry got the breakthrough.

Diving catch

Smith, promoted to open for the second Test in a row after the retirement of David Warner, lasted 71 deliveries, crunching four boundaries.

Henry induced him to play back to a delivery that nipped and took the edge, with Blundell collecting a sharp diving catch in front of first slip.

Labuschagne departed after a defensive knock, getting a thick outside edge to Daryl Mitchell at slip off Kuggeleijn, with Khawaja and Head following in quick succession.

Henry’s inswinger took out the stump of Khawaja before Head went after O’Rourke’s but clipped the ball to Blundell.

Marsh crashed six fours and a six before Henry struck again straight after tea, with Australia’s Twenty20 skipper attempting a pull shot that landed in Blundell’s gloves.

Carey departed for 10 to leave Australia on 176-6 before O’Rourke had Starc caught at second slip.

Cummins was trapped lbw by spinner Rachin Ravindra with Henry taking his fourth when Lyon was also caught behind.

New Zealand are looking for a first Test victory over Australia since 2011 and came into the two-match series on the back of a 2-0 sweep against South Africa this month.

Cameron Green Mitchell Marsh Tom Blundell New Zealand vs australia test Pat Cummins’s

Comments

200 characters

Cameron Green century steers Australia to 279-9 in first New Zealand Test

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 950 points

Govt moves NPP, GPP sell-off process forward

Intra-day update: rupee gains further strength against US dollar

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Read more stories