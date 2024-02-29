AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Wapda awards consultancy contract for digitization of rock carvings

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) signed a contract worth Rs46.5 million with Quality Solutions Technologies (Pvt) Ltd for consultancy services for digitization of significant rock carvings in direct area of impact of Diamer Basha Dam with modeling and preparation of data for 3D printing.

Major scope of services includes site documentation through terrestrial scanner and consolidation as well as archiving and modelling of scanned data for various applications. The duration of the contract is eight months.

In a ceremony held the other day, General Manager Diamer Basha Dam Project (wapda) Nazakat Hussain and Director Business Development Quality Solutions Technologies Saad Ahmed Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations. Member (Water) Wapda Jawaid Akhtar Latif, CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company Amir Bashir Chaudhry, Advisor Wapda Cultural Heritage Management Feryal Ali Gauhar and Chief Engineer (Contracts) Diamer Basha Dam Project Abdur Rashid were also present on the occasion. Diamer Basha Dam Project is being constructed in Northern Pakistan, which serves as a repository of rich cultural heritage comprising of immense number of rock carvings.

The Wapda is implementing Cultural Heritage Management Plan in Diamer Basha Dam Project area with a view to fulfilling its national and international obligations in this regard. The plan aims at preservation of pre-historic rock carvings and inscriptions to be submerged in water reservoir of Diamer Basha Dam, setting up a museum and promotion of cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in Chilas and its suburban areas.

The Cultural Heritage Management Plan of Diamer Basha Dam Project recommends the digital preservation of 175-200 most significant rock carvings, which represent various historic periods and aesthetic style.

The rock carvings, which are being preserved, were short-listed by the international consultant and former Director of the Pak-German Archaeological Mission Professor Dr Harald Hauptmann.

