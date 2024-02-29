AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Saylani Trust sends third relief consignment to Palestinians

Press Release Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

KARACHI: The Saylani Welfare International Trust announced on Wednesday that it had shipped its third consignment of relief goods under its ongoing drive to provide emergency assistance to the victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

According to the founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, people all over the world were deeply moved by Israel’s grave atrocities on the innocent people in Gaza. He said the relief consignments being sent from Pakistan for oppressed people in Gaza comprised tents, food products, winter clothes, blankets and other emergency items required for survival in the war-torn zone.

He said that his non-profit would continue to send these relief consignments till the ceasefire is declared in Palestine by Israel or else the people of Gaza are shifted to their homes, safe places or proper shelters. He said that Saylani Trust had taken the initiative of providing emergency relief to the people of Gaza in extreme distress.

He said that a relief consignment having a total worth of Rs 60 million had been shipped in two containers from China Port in Karachi that would reach Palestine via Egypt.

He appealed to the concerned donors and philanthropists to come forward and lend support to Saylani’s drive to help out oppressed Palestinians in serious distress.

