Heavy rains likely to lash several parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is gearing up for significant changes in its weather, with heavy rains expected to lash out several parts of the country including Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regions starting from Thursday (today).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan based on the reports of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) anticipates heavy snowfall and strong winds in various parts of the country from February 29 to March 2. In the latest advisory has warned that the intense rainfall and snow could lead to flash floods and disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas.

According to PMD, a powerful westerly wave is predicted to impact western regions on February 29, gradually spreading to most parts of the country by March 1. This weather system is expected to last for two days.

The authorities have issued a flash flood warning due to heavy rainfall in local streams and rivers of Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan on February 29 and March 1. Similarly, flash flooding is also expected in mountain streams of KP, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, and local streams of Islamabad on March 1 and 2.

The torrential rain and heavy snowfall may cause landslides in upper KPK, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, and affect the vulnerable points in the area. Wind-thunderstorm and hailstorm may damage loose structures such as electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels etc. The authorities have advised the tourists not to travel unnecessarily and farmers to remain cautious about their crops during the period. While all concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

In Sindh, cities such as Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, and Thatta are preparing for heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms on February 29 and March 1. The PMD also forecasts isolated hailstorms during this period.

Balochistan is also on high alert, with widespread heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms expected in areas such as Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and QilaSaifullah on February 29 and March 1. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is set to experience heavy to extremely heavy rain and thunderstorms in areas like Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, and Mardan from February 29 to March 3.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir are also likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rain, strong winds, and snowfall during this period.

In Punjab, cities like Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, MandiBahauddin, and Gujrat are bracing for widespread heavy rain and strong winds.

The heavy rain and snowfall may lead to road closures in areas like Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, and Neelum Valley. Tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this period. The PMD urges all relevant authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to minimize any adverse effects during the forecast period.

Pakistan since 2010 is witnessing more and more extreme weather events under the worsening climate change crisis as global warming means the westerly is carrying more water when compared with the past due to the higher evaporation rate produced by rising temperatures. Moreover, weather pattern has been badly affected as rains are getting irregular and intense at the same time, which means more sunshine and long dry periods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024