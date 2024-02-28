AIRLINK 59.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.87%)
DFML 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
DGKC 69.86 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.36%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.63%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HBL 114.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.43%)
HUBC 111.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.64%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.32%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 123.18 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.15%)
PIAA 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.5%)
PRL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.27%)
PTC 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
SEARL 51.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
SNGP 67.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
SSGC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,534 Increased By 49.5 (0.76%)
BR30 22,236 Increased By 137.4 (0.62%)
KSE100 63,602 Increased By 383.3 (0.61%)
KSE30 21,461 Increased By 154.9 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Saint Laurent reins in volumes with sheer, fitted looks at Paris Fashion Week

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 02:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello trimmed down the label’s silhouettes for winter, tightly wrapping models in sheer silk dresses in muted colours for a runway show on Tuesday.

Models cut through the centre of the set – two vast, circular rooms lined with green curtains – in towering sling-back heels, their transparent layers revealing high waisted underwear, cut sharply, lengthening the thighs, and accented with slim belts.

There were sleeveless tops that wound up around the neck, pussy bow blouses and bustiers, while skirts remained the same length – cut just below the knees.

Prada nods to past, snow at Emporio Armani for Milan Fashion Week

“The length is classic, but the content is novel,” said the show notes, tucked in envelopes left on each seat. They also cited the famous “naked” gown worn by Marilyn Monroe, as a reference for the designer.

Adding contrast to the fitted looks were furry coats made of ultralight feathers, forming bulkier silhouettes.

The collection was “bursting with juxtaposition,” said Simon Longland, director of buying at the London department store Harrods, noting “ladylike and conservative” styling delivered, however, a “slinky” allure.

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 5, with upcoming shows from Chanel, Hermes, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton.

Paris Fashion Week Saint Laurent

Comments

200 characters

Saint Laurent reins in volumes with sheer, fitted looks at Paris Fashion Week

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

KPK assembly members take oath amid ruckus

Interim PM appears before IHC in missing Baloch students case

Oil falls 1% as Fed caution and stocks build offset OPEC+ expectations

Nishat Mills’ profit falls 30% in 1HFY24 as rising costs bite

New sanctions threaten Russian oil sales to India

US aircraft, coalition ship shoot down five Houthi attack drones in Red Sea

Nepra, Ogra laws to be amended: Trying to insulate regulators from govt interference

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Read more stories