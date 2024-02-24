AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
World

UK pledges £245 million to boost Ukraine artillery reserves

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2024 10:16am

LONDON: The UK announced on Saturday a new £245 million ($311 million) defence package to help boost the production of “urgently needed artillery ammunition” for Ukraine, two years after war broke out with Russia.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Ukraine’s armed forces “against all odds” had recaptured large parts of the land seized by Russia in its 2022 invasion.

“But they cannot win this fight without the support of the international community – and that’s why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory,” he added.

The new funding will be used to “procure and invigorate supply chains to produce urgently needed artillery ammunition to boost Ukraine’s reserves,” said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Ukraine has been “particularly noted for its highly effective use of its artillery”, which has “proved critical to Ukraine’s battlefield successes, continuously degrading Russia’s forces and preventing them from making significant breakthroughs,” the MoD added.

One dead after downed Russian drone hits Ukraine apartment

In an update to parliament on Thursday, Shapps confirmed the delivery of an additional 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles, bringing the total number to more than 1,300.

He also announced the UK will co-lead an international coalition that will supply thousands of drones to Ukraine.

While the total of Ukraine’s military losses remains undisclosed by Kyiv, US officials reportedly estimate that about 70,000 soldiers have been killed and 120,000 others injured.

Losses are also heavy on the Russian side, but Moscow appears to be able to fill its ranks through coercion and financial incentives – on top of having a bigger population.

Saturday is the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

