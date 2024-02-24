AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
‘Iddat’ case: Imran, Bushra separately file pleas against verdict

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Friday separately filed appeals against the recent verdict in the “Iddat” case at the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad.

Bushra Bibi filed her appeal through her lawyers, Usman Gill, Khalid Yusuf, and Salman Safdar, and sought annulment of the decision, announced by civil judge Qudratullah on February 3.

It added that the plea of jurisdiction was rejected without assigning any reason and that the civil court did not conduct the trial properly.

“Bushra Bibi reserves the right to request discharge from the case,” it stated.

The petition further said that the complainant and Bushra Bibi’s former husband, Khawar Maneka, filed his complaint six years after she got married to Khan, while a similar application was earlier filed by another complainant.

“The trial court observed the rules of recourse, disregarding the Shariah on divorce,” the plea read.

It added that the statements of complainant Khawar Maneka and witnesses kept changing, while Mufti Saeed could not prove his claim of a second nikkah between Bushra and Khan.

The delayed filing of the complaint raises doubts, while the civil judge also misused his judicial mind, said the petition. The federal government and Bushra Bibi’s former husband, Khawar Farid Manika was made parties in the appeal.

