AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
FCCL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.89%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.13%)
HUBC 111.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.03%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (28.93%)
MLCF 37.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.67%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (7.57%)
PAEL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
PPL 109.07 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (4.88%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
SEARL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.65%)
SNGP 66.38 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.93%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,441 Increased By 109.2 (1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Increased By 468.8 (2.17%)
KSE100 62,816 Increased By 901.5 (1.46%)
KSE30 21,134 Increased By 282.7 (1.36%)
European shares end week at record highs

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2024 06:42am

PARIS: European shares closed at a record peak for a second day on Friday after gains in Standard Chartered following a strong earnings report, while comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde kept investors’ mood in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% to record its fifth straight week of gains, with French and German shares also closing at record highs.

The benchmark index has advanced over 1% in the week and a majority of those gains were contributed by a jump in technology stocks on a blowout forecast from US chipmaker Nvidia .

Chemical and automobile stocks were the biggest gainers for the day, rising 1.0% each.

Banks moved up 0.8%, steered by a 4.9% jump in Standard Chartered as the UK lender announced a $1 billion share buyback and rewarded shareholders with dividends after an 18% rise in 2023 profit.

“One of the things that has helped with the economy holding up better than people have expected is that aside from the relevant points around the commercial real estate, credit quality hasn’t deteriorated as much as people had feared,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer of Moneyfarm.

Hurting sentiment, ECB president Lagarde said on Friday that relatively benign fourth quarter wage growth data are encouraging but not yet enough to give the central bank confidence that inflation has been defeated.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said the ECB should resist the temptation to cut interest rates early, especially before crucial wage data in the second quarter.

Shares of Georg Fischer topped the charts with an 8.3% surge after the Swiss industrial group withdrew its plan for a capital increase to finance the takeover offer for Finland’s Uponor.

Volvo Cars slid 4.9% to the bottom of STOXX 600 as it plans to distribute 62.7% of its stake worth 9.5 billion crowns ($920.17 million) in Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar Automotive Holding to its own shareholders.

Mercedes Benz added 0.6% after brokerage Barclays upgraded the luxury car maker to “overweight” from “equal weight”.

Bouygues dropped 1.6% after unit Bouygues Telecom said it had signed an exclusivity agreement with La Poste Group to buy La Poste Telecom for 950 million euros ($1.03 billion).

BASF forecast a rebound to core profit in 2024 and said it would slash another 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual costs, citing weak demand and high energy costs in Germany. The chemicals giant’s shares, however, were down 0.5%.

On the data front, German economy shrank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, marking a full-year contraction for the eurozone’s largest economy.

