Punjab CM holds farewell meetings with CGs of US, Turkiye

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s farewell meetings continued on Thursday, as the US Consul General Kirstin K Hawkins and the Consul General of Turkiye Durmus Bastug met separately with him and congratulated on his election as the PCB Chairman.

The CM extended an invitation to the US Consul General and Turkiye’s Consul General to watch PSL-9 cricket match. The US Consul General presented a cricket ball gift to the CM and lauded the successful holding of PSL-9.

The US Consul General, while appreciating the CM for undertaking steps for allocating a piece of land for the US Consulate in the Diplomatic Enclave, acknowledged that the Punjab government’s team has duly delivered under the CM Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership.

The CM Naqvi also presented a special report to the US Consul General with regard to up-gradation of the hospitals across Punjab.

The US Consul General appreciated the hospitals’ up-gradation programme adding that she paid a visit to the Business Facilitation Centre in Lahore and undoubtedly it is a praiseworthy step of the Punjab government.

It may be noted that about six Business Facilitation Centres have been made operational in just 30 days across Punjab and 120 NOCs are being issued in the Business Facilitation Centres in only 15 days.

The Safe City Projects have been launched at a highly brisk pace in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad. These Safe City Projects have been operationalised in all the three big cities with the cooperation of Punjab Information Technology Board.

The CM apprised that T20 World Cup is going to be held in USA during the current year. Hopefully, the Pakistan Cricket Team will perform better.

Later, The Consul General of Turkiye highly acknowledged the public services of CM Mohsin Naqvi. He remarked that the CM swiftly accomplished numerous projects in a successful manner and worked day and night for the welfare of the people of Punjab. Whenever he watches TV then CM is either visiting a hospital or some public welfare project adding that CM works in a highly proactive manner, he said.

The Turkiye’s Consul General remarked that the CM according to his progressive vision devoted his day and night for the welfare of the people of the province.

The Consul General of Turkiye prayed for the CM Naqvi to perform his new responsibilities with the same spirit of devotion and diligence. Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Turkiye’s Consul General for promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

