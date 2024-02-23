Fresh intra-party polls on Mar 3: Barrister Ali Zafar to be candidate for slot of PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: The flamboyant Barrister Ali Zafar will be the candidate for the coveted slot of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) new chairman in place of fellow barrister Gohar Ali Khan as the party announced on Thursday to hold fresh intra-party elections on March 03.

This was stated by incumbent PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan after a meeting with PTI founding chairman in Adiala Jail, who said that “Barrister Ali Zafar will run for the party’s chairmanship in March 03 intra-party elections”.

“The intra-party elections will be held on March 03, and our candidate for the slot of new chairman and secretary general will be Ali Zafar and Omar Ayub, respectively,” he declared.

“The decision taken by Imran Khan during our meeting with him today,” he added.

The schedule for intra-party elections released by the party said the party would issue its notice inviting nomination papers for PTI members on Feb 22.

The party members will be able to file their nomination papers with the returning officers (RO) between 10am to 3pm on Feb 23 and 24.

The schedule said the scrutiny of the nomination forms would be completed by 3pm on Feb 25, while Feb 26 would be the deadline for filing appeals against the RO’s decision.

The decisions on the appeals and the final list of panels/candidates will be issued on Feb 29.

Meanwhile, the last day for withdrawing candidates/panels and the issuance of a revised list of panels will be Feb 28.

The schedule said that intra-party elections would be held from 10am to 3pm on March 3.

The polling for the intra-party elections of the party will be held at PTI central office, St 32, G-8, Islamabad, PTI Provincial Secretariat, Main Chorangi, Shahbaz Town, Quetta; Mehmaan-e-Khas Wedding Hall, GT Road, Opposite Gulbahar Police Station, Peshawar; 197-XX, Street 6, Phase 3, DHA, Lahore, and Insaf House, 16-B, Block 6, PECHS, Rashid Minhas Street, Karachi.

The schedule said election results would be declared by 8pm the same day while a notification regarding the same would be issued on March 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024