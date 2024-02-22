PPP nominates 3 candidates for Punjab governorship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday finalised three nominees Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Nadeem Afzal Chan for the esteemed position of governor of Punjab, it is learnt.

However, it is Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood who has reportedly emerged as the top priority for the party’s leadership.

Sources within the party revealed that the frontrunners for the coveted role include seasoned political figures, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The sources said that Mehmood’s candidacy was not only endorsed by the PPP but also enjoyed acceptance from other political parties including Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N).

The announcement came in the wake of a power-sharing formula for government formation and power-sharing unveiled jointly by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood was born on September 12, 1955. He is a Pakistani businessman and politician who is the chairman of Jamal Din Wali (JDW) Group. He belongs to Jamal Din Wali Tehsil Sadiqabad of District Rahim Yar Khan, in Punjab.

Jahangir Khan Tareen is the brother-in-law of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Makhdoom Ahmed are cousins of each other. He is also a third cousin of Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi. Humayun Akhtar Khan and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are also related to each other.

He was elected to the National Assembly on IJI ticket in 1990–1993, PML-N’s ticket from 1993 to 1996 and 1996 to 1999. He was also elected to Punjab Assembly on PML-N ticket from 1988 to 1990 and on PML-F ticket from 2008 to 2012. He remained District Nazim Rahim Yar Khan from 2001 to 2005.

At the end of 2012, he left Muslim League-F (PML-F) and joined PPP at the desire of then President Asif Ali Zardari who had declared him governor-designate of Punjab.

