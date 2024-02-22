AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-22

PPP nominates 3 candidates for Punjab governorship

Naveed Butt Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday finalised three nominees Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Nadeem Afzal Chan for the esteemed position of governor of Punjab, it is learnt.

However, it is Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood who has reportedly emerged as the top priority for the party’s leadership.

Sources within the party revealed that the frontrunners for the coveted role include seasoned political figures, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The sources said that Mehmood’s candidacy was not only endorsed by the PPP but also enjoyed acceptance from other political parties including Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N).

The announcement came in the wake of a power-sharing formula for government formation and power-sharing unveiled jointly by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood was born on September 12, 1955. He is a Pakistani businessman and politician who is the chairman of Jamal Din Wali (JDW) Group. He belongs to Jamal Din Wali Tehsil Sadiqabad of District Rahim Yar Khan, in Punjab.

Jahangir Khan Tareen is the brother-in-law of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Makhdoom Ahmed are cousins of each other. He is also a third cousin of Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi. Humayun Akhtar Khan and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are also related to each other.

He was elected to the National Assembly on IJI ticket in 1990–1993, PML-N’s ticket from 1993 to 1996 and 1996 to 1999. He was also elected to Punjab Assembly on PML-N ticket from 1988 to 1990 and on PML-F ticket from 2008 to 2012. He remained District Nazim Rahim Yar Khan from 2001 to 2005.

At the end of 2012, he left Muslim League-F (PML-F) and joined PPP at the desire of then President Asif Ali Zardari who had declared him governor-designate of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood Punjab governorship PPP leaders

Comments

200 characters

PPP nominates 3 candidates for Punjab governorship

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories