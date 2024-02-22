AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
PTI steps up efforts to form govts at centre, in Punjab, KP

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that the party should be given its “constitutional right” to form governments in Centre, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to public mandate entrusted to it in Feb 08 general elections.

In a message on X, Gohar said: “The country’s future was linked with complete supremacy of the constitution. The country always engulfed in crisis whenever it derailed from Constitution”.

He pointed out Imran Khan-led party emerged single largest party in the elections despite the challenges it faced, which included the “snatching” of the iconic symbol “bat”.

“We weren’t allowed to conduct an election campaign,” he regretted.

“Daylight robbery of public mandate is a desecration of votes,” he said, stressing the need for political stability and put Pakistan on the path of development.

Gohar also demanded the election commission to issue election results in sync with Form-45.

“The seats that are robbed should be returned to PTI,” he said, adding that his party would fulfil the responsibility of safeguarding the public mandate.

The demand from the PTI leader comes a day after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reached an agreement on forming a government in the Centre as both sides agreed on a “power-sharing formula” following days of negotiations.

“PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and now we are in a position to form the government in Centre,” PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a joint presser.

Bilawal pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority to form government in the Centre.

He said that that both parties are going to form the coalition government and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister, praying that they would succeed in solving the problems of Pakistan.

