AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel parliament rejects unilateral recognition of Palestinian state

AFP Published 22 Feb, 2024 12:54am

JERUSALEM: Israel's parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposing any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

The vote came days after the Washington Post reported that US President Joe Biden's administration and a small group of Arab nations were working out a comprehensive plan for long-term peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

It included a firm timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state, the report said.

On Wednesday, Israel's parliament backed Netanyahu's proposal, with 99 out of 120 lawmakers voting in favour of it.

Israel out to destroy UNRWA, says agency chief

"This landmark vote underscores our collective resolve," Netanyahu wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He said the vote was a "powerful message" to the international community.

The proposal voted in parliament said that any settlement would be "solely through direct negotiations between the parties and without any pre-conditions".

"Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

"Such a declaration in the wake of the October 7 massacre would provide a huge reward for unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace agreement," it said.

The Washington Post reported that the plan would begin with a ceasefire "expected to last at least six weeks", with officials hoping that an agreement could be reached before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on about March 10.

The agreement would include a pause in the fighting, the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attack, and a timetable for the eventual establishment of a Palestinian state.

The October 7 attack that saw Hamas militants storm across Gaza into Israel resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Since then Israel's retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 29,313 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Israel Israel parliament Palestinian state

Comments

200 characters

Israel parliament rejects unilateral recognition of Palestinian state

X faces disruption in Pakistan for 5th consecutive day: NetBlocks

KSE-100 settles with 1.8% gain despite mid-session profit-taking

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

Rupee regains strength against US dollar

Sri Lanka repays $20m Iranian oil debt with tea

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate cut outlook with Middle East tensions

PSL 20224 day 5 round-up: Rizwan, Iftikhar keep Multan unbeaten, Pollard secures first win for Karachi

SJC proceedings against judge to continue even after resignation, rules Supreme Court

Read more stories