Vote rigging allegations: ECP body records statements of DROs

ISLAMABAD: The inquiry committee set up by the Election Commission of Pakistan to investigate the rigging allegations levelled by former Rawalpindi commissioner (ECP) Liaquat Ali Chattha began its work on Monday.

The committee members recorded statements of six district returning officers deployed in Rawalpindi Division on the election day.

In the next phase, the inquiry panel will summon returning officers and record their statements

ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur’s victory from PK-113 173

Earlier, the ECP inquiry committee summoned the district returning officers (DROs) of Rawalpindi Division’s six districts — including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree and Talagang.

The DROs, who are also the respective deputy commissioners of the districts, and returning officers will record statements before the inquiry committee formed by ECP on Saturday.

In light of the committee’s recommendations, the ECP will decide whether or not to initiate legal proceedings against the commissioner.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that and an investigation committee has been formed on the matter of the commissioner Rawalpindi’s statement. The minister said the Election Commission is taking action on this matter.”We should trust our institutions and system,” he added.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad on Monday, the minister said the caretaker government has fulfilled its responsibility by holding the general elections.

To a question, Solangi said the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will forward a summary to convene the National Assembly session once the Election Commission releases the list of elected candidates.

Earlier, the PTI leadership has demanded an “independent and empowered” judicial commission to probe the former commissioner’s allegations.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan and Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said the chief justice shouldn’t become part of the proposed commission to investigate what they called the “robbery” of people’s mandate.

In an earth-shattering development on Saturday, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha had resigned from his post after confessing “rigging” in recently-held general elections and manipulating the poll results.

Chattha said he personally supervised rigging of votes in Rawalpindi. “We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 National Assembly seats,” he said.

Making a string of startling disclosures regarding electoral misconduct, Chattha expressed remorse for his actions, saying he felt ashamed and a desire for atonement. “I tried to reverse it but could not succeed. I apologise to those who are affected by this rigging,” he added.

“I and election commissioner should be penalized over rigging,” Chattha said and added “I surrender to police over rigging.”