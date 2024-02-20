AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
OGDCL announces gas condensate discovery in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas condensate discovery from its exploration efforts at Kharo-1, a well drilled in the Khewari exploration license area, located in District Khairpur, Sindh province.

The OGDCL operates the Khewari Block, holding a 95 percent working interest, with Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) as a joint venture partner holding a 5.0 percent working interest.

The execution of drilling and testing operations for the Kharo-1 well structure, undertaken with the proprietary expertise of the OGDCL, achieved a depth of 3,762 meters, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

Subsequent testing procedures registered 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, in addition to 93 barrels per day (bbls/d) of condensate. The results were attained at a 32/64 inch choke size, under a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi), emanating from the Massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation.

“The discovery at Kharo-1 is a testament to the diligent and strategic exploration approach adopted by the Company,” the OGDCL said.

It has the potential to significantly enhance the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and its esteemed joint venture partners, and ultimately contribute to the national energy resources of the Country, it added.

