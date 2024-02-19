AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.78%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.98%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.46%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.67 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.3%)
HUBC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.64%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.37%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 8.24 (7.65%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.72%)
PIAA 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.56%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 104.76 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (6.93%)
PRL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.51%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.56%)
SEARL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.83%)
SNGP 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.69%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TRG 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 6,170 Increased By 96.8 (1.59%)
BR30 20,994 Increased By 673.4 (3.31%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steady following rate hold, Navalny death

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 02:09pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied near 92 against the dollar on Monday after a volatile start to the session, as markets settled after the central bank held rates at 16% on Friday and news about the death in prison of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

The rouble recovered from dropping to mid-January lows at 93 to the dollar moments after Navalny’s death was announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic foe, Navalny died at the Arctic prison where he was serving a three-decade prison term.

The Russian currency had also eased after the central bank held interest rates at 16% after months of tightening and issued a neutral signal on future policy.

At 0708 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 92.39 and had lost 0.5% to trade at 99.68 versus the euro.

It had shed 0.7% against the yuan to 12.75. With Chinese markets reopening after Lunar New Year holidays, fully fledged trading in the yuan has now resumed in Moscow, which could reduce general market volatility.

The Russian market observed an acute shortage of yuan during those holidays.

Russian rouble weakens against US dollar

The yuan has become the most traded foreign currency on Russia’s FX market as sanctions have forced Moscow to seek alternatives to the dollar and euro.

The rouble has lost some support from foreign currency interventions this month as the state slightly reduced its daily FX sales.

Month-end tax payments usually support the currency as exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities, though some analysts say exporters now tend to spread their rouble purchases across the month, somewhat softening the tax period’s impact.

“This week we can expect stronger support for the rouble from the approaching tax period, but we should not put much hope on this factor,” said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.7% at $82.92 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,108.3 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% higher at 3,250.5 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble steady following rate hold, Navalny death

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after plunging near 59,200

IHC summons caretaker PM again in missing Baloch students case

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Oil drops as sticky US inflation heightens demand concerns

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Govt must reduce its footprint from businesses, says caretaker energy minister at KLF

World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA

Read more stories