Punjab Cabinet gives approval to amending PHPP rules

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 41st provincial cabinet meeting at CM Office Sunday. The Punjab Cabinet granted an approval to amend the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHPP) rules. The decisions of the 39th meeting of the Caretaker Punjab Cabinet were endorsed in the meeting.

The Punjab Cabinet reviewed law & order situation in the province. IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing about the law & order situation in the province. CM directed to undertake all essential measures for the protection of the life and property of the people across the province. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that no compromise will be made on upholding the rule of law.

PSL-9 security plan was also reviewed in the meeting. CM directed to ensure 100 percent implementation on the security plan SOPs of PSL-9. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, Advocate General Punjab, IG Police, Chairman P&D Board, SMBR and Secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, former cricket star Javed Miandad met with the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office. Former Cricketer Javed Miandad felicitated CM Mohsin Naqvi on being elected as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Mattets pertaining to the promotion of cricket and putting the Pakistani Cricket on sustainable basis were discussed.

Javed Miandad paid tributes to the CM on the successful launching of PSL-9. Javed Miandad remarked that hopefully, CM will elevate Pakistani cricket to the new heights. He offered his services for the betterment of cricket. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Javed Miandad is a cricket legend and we want to utilise from his invaluable experience in the field of cricket.

We have to redeem the real status of Pakistani team in the arena of international cricket. I believe in the teamwork and consultations are being conducted so as to further strengthen the Pakistan’s cricket team. The domestic cricket will be promoted so that the talent of promising players can come to fore.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the residence of PIC Board Chairman Doctor Farqad Alamgir at Shadman.

CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Doctor Farqad Alamgir. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with Doctor Farqad Alamgir and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul as well as to grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz and CCPO Lahore were also present on the occasion.

