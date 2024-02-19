PDP chairman for political reconciliation to help protect democracy

KARACHI: Urgent political reconciliation is necessary to save the fragile democracy of our country, as growing controversies have posed very serious threats to the whole electoral system, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said that many countries have faced the experience of a hung parliament but they have not made the whole electoral system controversial.

He said that the recent controversy over Rawalpindi commissioner’s claims has created immense polarization in our country which is not a good omen for our weak economy.

Altaf Shakoor said that the present polling system has once again failed to serve our democracy. We really need proportionate electoral system in which the elite class would have a lesser role to manipulate voters.

He said in the present system smaller political parties have no chance to fight big parties backed by the rich people but in the proportionate electoral system they would have a better chance to reach the parliament.

